Stay calm, don't create scope for executing conspiracy: Hasnat Abdullah
Student Against Discrimination convener Hasnat Abdullah has urged the people across the country to remain calm.
"Please be patient and stay calm. Do not take the law into your own hands, and please do not create any kind of unstable environment," he said.
Hasnat Abdullah made this statement in a post on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday evening.
"Our Bangladesh is a land of communal harmony. We will never allow this harmony to be disrupted," he added.
Hasnat Abdullah also said, "Since 5 August, certain groups have been conspiring to create chaos in our country with a deliberate agenda. Please do not get involved in any internal conflicts that will pave the way for the malicious plots of these conspirators."
During a clash between law enforcement agencies, lawyers, and followers of Bangladesh Sanmilito Sanatani Jagaran Jote spokesperson Chinmay Krishna Das Brahmachari on Tuesday evening in Chattogram, assistant public prosecutor (APP) Saiful Islam, also known as Alif (35), was killed.
He was reportedly hacked to death, according to Nazim Uddin Chowdhury, president of the Chattogram Bar Association.
In his Facebook post, Hasnat Abdullah called for the quick arrest and trial of those responsible for the lawyer's murder, and demanded that if any specific organisation is involved in the killing, action must be taken against that organisation as well.
He urged everyone to remain calm, cautious, and patient.
Meanwhile, in another Facebook post on Tuesday evening, Sarjis Alam, a member of the National Nagorik Committee and general secretary of the July Shaheed Smrity Foundation, said that if any individual, terrorist group, or organisation tries to incite communal violence using religion as a 'tool', strict action must be taken against these terrorists.
"Whoever is involved, I demand the highest punishment for the murderer. There should be no leniency for the conspirators—if they are given too much leeway, they will dance on our heads," he added.
Sarjis also said, "The judgment of an extremist should not be based on their religion but on their extremism."