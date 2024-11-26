Stay calm, don't create scope for executing conspiracy: Hasnat Abdullah

Student Against Discrimination convener Hasnat Abdullah has urged the people across the country to remain calm.

"Please be patient and stay calm. Do not take the law into your own hands, and please do not create any kind of unstable environment," he said.

Hasnat Abdullah made this statement in a post on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday evening.

"Our Bangladesh is a land of communal harmony. We will never allow this harmony to be disrupted," he added.