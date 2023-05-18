SC rejects leave to appeal, orders petitioner to pay Tk 100,000

Later, lawyer MA Aziz Khan filed the leave to appeal petition against the HC order and EC’s gazette notification published on 13 February. He, at the same time, appealed to keep the president post vacant to hold the election anew.

The matter was raised at the Chamber Court of the Appellate Division on 15 May. Mentioning that the appeal is based on false premises, the Chamber Court on 15 May did not accept it and sent to the regular bench of the Appellate Division for hearing on 18 May.

Lawyer MA Aziz Khan himself took part in the hearing while attorney general AM Amin Uddin and deputy attorney general Amit Talukder represented the state.

The full verdict of the High Court that rejected the writ said as the Head of the State, the President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh holds ‘the office of profit’, but ‘it is not an office of profit in the service of the Republic’ and the procedures of assuming his office of the President is not like the same who serves in the service of the Republic.