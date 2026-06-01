Nearly Tk 3000 cr spent in 14 years, discussions to cancel BRT underway

According to the BUET experts, the BRT project is an example of a “systemic failure” in the country's infrastructure planning and implementation. They said the situation arose due to the lack of proper technical evaluation, skilled personnel, and accountability. The report noted that the project suffered from planning flaws, design weaknesses, poor coordination, and a lack of accountability during implementation. The expert team recommended that the BRT operation be completely abandoned and that the existing infrastructure be repurposed as an upgraded highway.

When asked about the matter, Sheikh Robiul Alam, Adviser to the Ministry of Road Transport, Railways, and Shipping, told Prothom Alo on Sunday that there is strong support for canceling the project. However, there is also a view that, instead of abandoning it, spending some additional funds could still yield at least partial benefits.

He said that within the next few days, the Ministry of Road Transport will hold a meeting with all stakeholders to decide whether the project should end here or whether new investment should be made. After that, the final decision, either to cancel the project or proceed with additional investment, will be presented to the cabinet for approval.

