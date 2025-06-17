Democratic transformation must be achieved through institutional reforms

In his opening remarks, BIGD Executive Director Imran Matin said the country is facing an unprecedented opportunity, but that window is rapidly closing. “We must move quickly and decisively while time is still on our side,” he urged.

While acknowledging the importance of electoral democracy, Imran Matin stressed the need to think beyond it. He emphasised the importance of building countervailing citizen power. Reform, he argued, is not only a matter of institutional change—it is essentially about transforming the relationship between the state and society.

Mirza M Hasan, senior researcher at BIGD, presented the concept paper at the roundtable. He warned that even achieving the ideal of representative democracy may yield limited results. Such systems often foster factionalism, which deepens divisions among people. “We need to rethink our assumptions,” he said, adding that there are viable alternatives beyond representative democracy.

Mentioning several alternatives like direct democracy (where people directly participate in policy making and enacting laws), deliberative democracy (where people’s debate is given importance in making decisions) and popular assembly, Mirza Hasan said a sustainable democracy could be found when all those systems will be synthesized. Nowadays a general concept has been created that election means democracy.

People must get out of this concept otherwise there will be no freedom, he stressed.

Stating that a synthesis of direct and indirect democracy is needed, Mirza Hasan said citizen representative is required, not representative of citizens. A citizen will make decisions entering the state mechanism.

Mirza Hasan further said many people have pointed out limitations of the system he has been talking about while many others thought this was not practical. But this is being practiced in many countries of Latin America and Europe. Some are becoming successful while some are failing. But they have advanced a lot in many sectors. Bangladesh also has to enter this process, he insisted.

Speaking at the roundtable, Professor Asif Mohammad Shahan of Department of Development Studies at Dhaka University said changing the constitution and the laws will not suffice. We have to check whether we have institutions to implement those. Unless those are not made functioning properly, amending laws will not reflect the people’s will.

Asif M Shahan further pointed out that the constitutional institutions will need to fulfill a few conditions to function properly. Those institutions have to be independent and free from the influences of political leaders. It must be found out how those are connected to the people.