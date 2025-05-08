Industrial sector to get additional gas supply

The industrial sector will be provided with an additional 250 million cubic feet of gas to rise from the crisis, said adviser for power, energy and mineral resources Fouzul Kabir Khan. He said the government will increase gas import and reduce gas usage in the power sector to provide additional gas supply in the industrial sector.

The energy adviser disclosed this while speaking to newspersons following a meeting with businesspersons at the secretariat last Wednesday. The businesspersons have been expressing concern regarding the growing gas crisis in the industrial sector for several months. They met the energy adviser with the demand to increase gas supply.

Speaking to newspersons following the meeting, Fouzul Kabir Khan said two decisions had been taken. First, the government provided 1.2 billion cubic feet of gas for power generation during Ramadan. From there, 150 million cubic feet of gas will be provided to the industrial sector. Second, in the four months from May to August, four ships of liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be imported additionally. Overall, the industrial sector would get an additional supply of 250 million cubic feet of gas.