'We just want no complaints about waste disposal'

Another cleaner of the van service company, Md Javed, said that after offering Eid prayers at the local mosque, he began work at around 8:00 in the morning. He is removing "qurbani" waste from roads 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 in Mohammadia Housing area.

Javed has been working as a van service cleaner, Javed has been clearing away sacrificial animal waste for the past 21 years. He said, "There was a time when even after we would collect the waste from homes and the lanes, waste would still rot on the streets. The city corporation was not adequately staffed at the time. Now things have changed. For the past few years the waste doesn't rot on the streets."

Sources in DNCC waste management department say that this year the mayor has announced that the "qurbani" waste will be removed within six hours. Involved in this task are around 4,200 cleaners who collect household waste from 54 wards. They basically collect waste from the areas specified by the city corporation. These workers are not on the city corporation payroll and they are not given any separate wages for Eid.

Several workers of the van service company say that on Eid they cannot be with their families because they are busy clearing "qurbani" waste. There is so much work pressure that they can't even catch a meal at home. They say that since the city corporation doesn't pay them, at least a meal on Eid day would be encouraging.