Mother files FIR naming 10 students over beating over alleged BCL link at Dhaka University
The mother of Rahid Khan, the student who was beaten at Dhaka University, has filed an FIR with Shahbagh Police Station, naming 10 university students as the accused.
Parveen Akhter, mother of the victim, filed the complaint on Monday night. The complaint also mentions another 10 to 15 unidentified individuals as accused in the incident.
Shahbagh police station officer-in-charge Moniruzzaman and inspector (operations) Khokon Mia confirmed the development. However, it had not been recorded as a case until the filing of this report.
The case statement names Md Saifullah (management department, 2020-21 session, Muhsin Hall), Hasib Al Islam (sociology department, 2020-21 session, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall, proposed Shaheed Osman Hadi Hall), Saeed Afridi (Sanskrit department, 2022-23 session, Muhsin Hall), Riad Mal (international relations department, 2021-22 session, Surja Sen Hall), Sardar Nadim Mohammad Shuvo (philosophy department, 2021-22 session, Surja Sen Hall), Md Sakib (international relations department, 2021-22 session, Bir Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall), Forkan Uddin Mahi (sociology department, 2020-21 session, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall, proposed Shaheed Osman Hadi Hall), Bayezid Hasan (philosophy department, 2021-22 session, Muhsin Hall), Himel (health economics department, 2020-21 session, Surja Sen Hall) and Sajib Hossain (applied mathematics department, 2021-22 session, Shahidullah Hall) as accused.
The victim, Rahid Khan Pavel, is a student of the philosophy department at Dhaka University from the 2020-21 academic session.
He is a resident student of Bir Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall. He was beaten and left at Shahbagh police station early Monday after being accused of involvement with the banned organisation Chhatra League. Rahid has alleged that leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement assaulted him.
According to the case statement Rahid was first beaten in front of the Shaheed Minar at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), then in front of SM Hall at Dhaka University.
Later, he was beaten again in front of Shahbagh police station. As a result, Rahid sustained serious injuries. The accused struck his head with iron rods and steel pipes. His right-hand finger was broken, he suffered severe injury to his left ear, and he was wounded on various parts of his body.
It is also being alleged that at the time, the accused took a smartphone, cash of Tk 5,000, a motorcycle, and an ATM card from Rahid.
Following the incident, Shahbagh police, with the assistance of Dhaka University’s proctorial team, admitted Rahid to Dhaka Medical College (Dhaka Medical College Hospital), where he is currently receiving treatment, police inspector Khokon Mia said.
Earlier, on Monday, while injured, Rahid alleged that Hasib Al Islam, Md Saifullah, Sardar Nadim, Mohammad Shuvo, and several others from the anti-discrimination student movement had assaulted him.
However, the students accused of the assault could not confirm whether Rahid had held any position in the Chhatra League. When asked whether they had filed any complaint against Rahid at the police station, Khokon Mia said, “It will be submitted soon.”
Regarding the allegation, Saifullah told Prothom Alo yesterday, “During the July movement, Rahid was among the attackers. He was boycotted from both his department and hall. Previously, students had detained him and handed him over to the police. His parents took him away on the condition that he would not return to the campus.”
Saifullah also wrote in a Facebook post that they had learned through various sources that Rahid is now involved in Chhatra League activities. He further alleged that Rahid was reorganising a criminal group called the ‘Proloy Gang.’
On the question of political involvement, Rahid Khan said, “I am not involved with any political party. I am a regular student at Dhaka University and attend classes regularly.”
After the July mass uprising, Dhaka University authorities issued show-cause notices to 403 students over alleged involvement in assaults on students. Rahid Khan’s name was not on that list.