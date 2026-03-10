Mother files FIR naming 10 students over beating over alleged BCL link at Dhaka University

The mother of Rahid Khan, the student who was beaten at Dhaka University, has filed an FIR with Shahbagh Police Station, naming 10 university students as the accused.

Parveen Akhter, mother of the victim, filed the complaint on Monday night. The complaint also mentions another 10 to 15 unidentified individuals as accused in the incident.

Shahbagh police station officer-in-charge Moniruzzaman and inspector (operations) Khokon Mia confirmed the development. However, it had not been recorded as a case until the filing of this report.

The case statement names Md Saifullah (management department, 2020-21 session, Muhsin Hall), Hasib Al Islam (sociology department, 2020-21 session, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall, proposed Shaheed Osman Hadi Hall), Saeed Afridi (Sanskrit department, 2022-23 session, Muhsin Hall), Riad Mal (international relations department, 2021-22 session, Surja Sen Hall), Sardar Nadim Mohammad Shuvo (philosophy department, 2021-22 session, Surja Sen Hall), Md Sakib (international relations department, 2021-22 session, Bir Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall), Forkan Uddin Mahi (sociology department, 2020-21 session, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall, proposed Shaheed Osman Hadi Hall), Bayezid Hasan (philosophy department, 2021-22 session, Muhsin Hall), Himel (health economics department, 2020-21 session, Surja Sen Hall) and Sajib Hossain (applied mathematics department, 2021-22 session, Shahidullah Hall) as accused.