State minister for energy asks people to be patient for ‘1-2 months’

Nasrul Ahmed said this on Sunday during a seminar on ‘Energy situation in Bangladesh: volatile global market’.

He said, different experts are prescribing different suggestions. They are saying things like, why didn’t we search for oil fields in the sea, why hasn’t gas production increased? The government tries its level best. But this is not the time for a long-term plan. We need immediate solutions.

The state minister said that even 4-5 months back, there was no crisis of power and energy in the country. He said we are going through a global crisis. Every country is taking different measures. Nobody could’ve guessed that there would be a war in Ukraine. The global situation is under constant observation. The government has taken precautionary steps. He was also hopeful that by the end of next month the load shedding situation will improve.