10 of 15 killed in Tangail truck overturn were all hawkers from same union in Naogaon

Ten men from the Bharsho union of Manda upazila in Naogaon travelled across villages in different districts of Bangladesh on bicycles, buying hair, broken mobile phones and other items in exchange for plastic products.

Most recently, they had been trading goods in the Uttar Nazirpur area of Begumganj upazila in Noakhali. They were returning home in a rod-laden truck to celebrate Eid with their families.

However, they never reached home. The truck overturned on the way, killing all 10 hawkers along with five others.