10 of 15 killed in Tangail truck overturn were all hawkers from same union in Naogaon
Ten men from the Bharsho union of Manda upazila in Naogaon travelled across villages in different districts of Bangladesh on bicycles, buying hair, broken mobile phones and other items in exchange for plastic products.
Most recently, they had been trading goods in the Uttar Nazirpur area of Begumganj upazila in Noakhali. They were returning home in a rod-laden truck to celebrate Eid with their families.
However, they never reached home. The truck overturned on the way, killing all 10 hawkers along with five others.
The accident occurred at around 4:30 am today, Monday, in the Saratail area on the eastern approach road to the Jamuna Bridge in Kalihati upazila of Tangail.
Among the 15 deceased, 10 were residents of Bharsho union in Manda upazila, Naogaon. Seven of them came from the same village.
The deceased were identified as Tarek Zia, 21, Badsha Mia, 30, Abdul Barik, 20, Sohag Hossain, 21, Robiul Islam, 28, Mainur Islam, 30, and Sagar Hossain, 20, all from Rajendrabati village.
The others were brothers Mainur Rahman, 25, and Gyas Uddin, 22, from Pakuria village, and Sujon Ali, 35, from Moshidpur village.
A visit to Rajendrabati village on Monday afternoon saw crowds gathered at the homes of the deceased. The deaths of seven people from the same village left local residents devastated with grief.
Sabina Yasmin, the wife of deceased Badsha Mia, repeatedly fainted after hearing the news of her husband’s death.
While crying in anguish, she said, “We spoke twice last night. He bought toys for our daughter. She was so happy after hearing that her father was bringing toys home. Now what answer will I give my child? Whom will my child call father? What will happen to us now?”
Robiul Islam, a cousin of deceased Mainur Islam, said he had spoken to his brother over the phone on Sunday afternoon. Mainur had told him that they would return home on Monday night to celebrate Eid.
Mainur leaves behind his ill parents, a three-year-old son and his wife. He was the sole earning member of the family. His death will leave the entire family destitute.
Khorshed Alam, officer-in-charge of Manda police station, said that although several media outlets reported the deaths of 13 people from Manda upazila, police have so far confirmed the identities of 10 victims.
Authorities are still verifying whether more victims came from the area. Police are also assisting relatives in bringing the bodies back from Tangail.