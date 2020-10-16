US assures cooperation in repatriating Bangabandhu’s killer Rashed Chowdhury

US deputy secretary of state Stephen E Biegun has assured Bangladesh of extending cooperation in repatriating Rashed Chowdhury, the killer of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman living in the USA, reports UNB.

State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam raised the issue with the visiting US deputy secretary of state on Wednesday night and sought support from the United States in repatriating killer Rashed Chowdhury.

Beigun assured him of extending cooperation, said foreign affairs ministry.