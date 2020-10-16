US assures cooperation in repatriating Bangabandhu’s killer Rashed Chowdhury

US deputy secretary of state Stephen E Biegun has assured Bangladesh of extending cooperation in repatriating Rashed Chowdhury, the killer of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman living in the USA, reports UNB.
State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam raised the issue with the visiting US deputy secretary of state on Wednesday night and sought support from the United States in repatriating killer Rashed Chowdhury.
Beigun assured him of extending cooperation, said foreign affairs ministry.
State minister Shahriar also stressed the resumption of visas for Bangladeshi students going for studying in the US in the next Spring session.
Beigun also said they are actively considering the resumption of this service at the US embassy following appropriate health guidelines.
The state minister hoped that both the countries will work together to restart Biman flights to New York.
The whole range of bilateral political and economic relations between Bangladesh and US including trade, investment, public health cooperation, agriculture and energy cooperation were discussed at length.
Principal secretary to prime minister, executive chairman of BIDA, chairman BEZA, foreign secretary, commerce secretary and other senior officials attended the meeting.
Adviser for private industry and investment to prime minister of Bangladesh Salman F Rahman was also present during the second segment of the meeting.
Before coming to Bangladesh, Biegun paid a visit to India.
Both sides emphasised the need for close cooperation between the governments of the United States and Bangladesh to address the continually evolving challenges related to health and economy during the current and post-COVID-19 global pandemic situation.
During the meeting, Beigun also highlighted the productive discussion that took place in the last consultation on economic partnership in September and hoped that the two countries can build upon that in the days to come.
The state minister expressed condolences for the loss of lives in the USA and appreciated the support provided by the USA to Bangladesh in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.