US deeply saddened and disturbed over Mohib Ullah murder: Blinken

The US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said in a statement that the US is “deeply saddened” and “disturbed” by the murder of the Rohingya Muslim advocate and community leader.
“Mohib Ullah was a brave and fierce advocate for the human rights of Rohingya Muslims around the world. We urge a full and transparent investigation into his death with the goal of holding the perpetrators of this heinous crime accountable,” he said.
The US Secretary of State said that Mohib Ullah travelled to the Human Rights Council in Geneva and to the United States to speak at the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom in 2019.
“During his trip, he shared his experiences with the president and vice president and spoke together with other survivors of religiously motivated persecution,” secretary Blinken said.
“We will honor his work by continuing to advocate for Rohingya and lift up the voices of members of the community in decisions about their future,” he added.