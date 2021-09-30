Muhibullah murder: Int'l community seeks speedy investigation



In joining the international community's outrage UNHCR has urged Bangladesh to undertake an immediate investigation into the killing of Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah and hold those responsible to account, reports UNB.

"UNHCR is deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic killing of Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah in Cox's Bazar. We condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms," said the UN refugee agency in a statement on Thursday.

The UNHCR extended deepest condolences to Mohib Ullah's family, and to the wider Rohingya community who are mourning his loss.

UNHCR said they are in contact with law enforcement agencies and government authorities in charge of maintaining safety and security for the Rohingyas living in the camps.



