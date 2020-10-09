US deputy secretary of state to visit Dhaka next week

Prime minister's adviser for private industry and investment Salman F Rahman and US under secretary of state for economic growth, energy, and the environment Keith Krach co-chaired a virtual meeting recently.

Rahman underscored that Bangladesh would continue to pursue economic diplomacy pro-actively with neighbouring, regional and global players.

He welcomed the US interest and involvement in the existing and new initiatives.

Adviser Rahman made the remarks at the first ever high-level economic partnership consultation between Bangladesh and the United States held at a virtual platform with a view to developing a vision for advancing the existing US-Bangladesh economic partnership.

Bangladesh and the United States have discussed ways to develop an inclusive blue economy by working together and sharing knowledge, data and ideas, building greater capacity, and enhancing professional collaboration.

The Bangladesh side expressed hope that the US government would provide the government of Bangladesh with fish detecting technology, either through satellite or SONAR, and transferring technology for fish/seafood processing, according to US department of state.

The US side congratulated the government of Bangladesh for joining the international community as a party to the agreement on port state measures that would aid the United States, Bangladesh, and the other parties in deterring and eliminating illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

The US side praised the government of Bangladesh for hosting the third Indian Ocean Rim Association Blue Economy Ministerial Conference in 2019.

Both sides noted the importance of sound science, innovative management, effective enforcement, meaningful partnerships, and robust public participation, all being important elements of the blue economy and each contributing to the future prospects of the ocean.