US envoy lauds epidemiologists, public health experts

US ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller on Wednesday praised the epidemiologists and public health experts who continue to serve as Bangladesh's frontline of defense to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, reports UNB.

"The pandemic has taught us many things. One of those things is policy and actions are only as effective as the science and data they are built upon," he said.

Miller said they can promote mask wearing and social distancing because they know the science and data tells them it works.

"We can promote vaccination because the data from the vaccine trials and post vaccination surveillance tells us the vaccines are safe and effective. None of this is possible without epidemiologists and public health experts," he said.