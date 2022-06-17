US has no preference in Bangladesh political arena: Haas

US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas has reiterated that the United States has no preference for any particular party or platform in Bangladesh's political arena, but rather wants to see an "open and competitive process" play out ahead of the next national election, reports UNB.

"I want to be very clear that the US has no preference. We have no vote. We don't favour any particular party, platform or anything else that is not our role," he said during the inaugural episode of "AmTalk," an initiative premiered on the verified Facebook page of the US embassy Friday evening.