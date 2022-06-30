'US informed Bangladesh three months before of its formation'

The United States has been in talks at different levels to include Bangladesh in its new economic alliance, the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF).

While the new platform has added a new dimension to the geopolitical rivalry between the US and China, Bangladesh has adopted a wait and see approach against the backdrop of its increasing involvement with China and the US sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

Bangladesh wants to take some more time to reach a decision over joining the alliance, according to the relevant government officials.