US to provide another 14m doses of Pfizer vaccine to Bangladesh

The Bangladesh foreign minister and his 25 other counterparts took part in it.
Bangladesh demanded that vaccines be made public good affordable to all countries, and pharmaceutical companies like that of Bangladesh be encouraged and assisted to produce it locally.
Momen disclosed that Bangladesh has distributed 78 million doses, including the first dose of 46 million and 32 million as the second dose.
He said Bangladesh needs more doses to vaccinate at least 80 per cent of their 165 million people.
The good news is, Momen said, the Covid-19 infection rate in Bangladesh is now around 1 per cent as only two people died on yesterday (Wednesday) and the day before yesterday (Tuesday) only one died of Covid-19.