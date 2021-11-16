USA donates 18 freezer trucks for vaccine delivery in Bangladesh

The United States has donated 18 trucks to help Bangladesh establish a dedicated fleet of specialised cold-chain vehicles to deliver Covid-19 vaccines across the country, reports UNB.

US acting deputy chief of mission (DCM), William Dowers and US Agency for International Development (USAID) mission director, Kathryn Stevens handed over the brand new freezer trucks to health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque as part of the ongoing US support to the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in Bangladesh.