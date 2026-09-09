Economy and sovereignty will be at risk if New Mooring Terminal falls into foreign hands: Anu Muhammad

If the Chittagong Port’s critical New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) is leased out to a foreign company, it will involve not merely economic considerations, but also questions of political, military, and national sovereignty, observed economist Professor Anu Muhammad.

According to him, there is no need to rely on foreign companies to enhance the port’s operational efficiency. Alongside reforming customs, bureaucracy, and infrastructure, domestic capabilities must be strengthened.

Professor Anu Muhammad made these remarks at a roundtable titled “Chittagong Port and National Interest,” held at the Tofazzal Hossain Manik Miah Hall of the National Press Club on Tuesday. The event was organised by the Media and Civil Rights Society (MCRS).

Anu Muhammad said, “Bringing in a foreign company is not just an economic matter; we must also give serious consideration to its political and military dimensions.”