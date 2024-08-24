Retired justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury comes under attack at court

Retired justice AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury has come under an attack while he was being taken to the court in Sylhet after his detention from the border areas.

He was produced before Sylhet chief judicial magistrate-1 Alamgir Hossain's court at around 4:00pm on Saturday.

The incident took place at the entrance of the court. Pro-BNP lawyers and a group of people on the court premises indiscriminately punched Shamsuddin Chowdhury while entering the court. Some people hurled eggs and shoes at him. Some chanted 'Bhua Bhua' by mentioning his name.

To protect public anger, the police escorted Shamsuddin Chowdhury in entering the court building. He has been shown arrested in Section 54 of the Criminal Procedure Code, as per the section, the police officers can arrest anyone without order of the magistrate or arrest warrant.