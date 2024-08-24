Retired justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury comes under attack at court
Retired justice AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury has come under an attack while he was being taken to the court in Sylhet after his detention from the border areas.
He was produced before Sylhet chief judicial magistrate-1 Alamgir Hossain's court at around 4:00pm on Saturday.
The incident took place at the entrance of the court. Pro-BNP lawyers and a group of people on the court premises indiscriminately punched Shamsuddin Chowdhury while entering the court. Some people hurled eggs and shoes at him. Some chanted 'Bhua Bhua' by mentioning his name.
To protect public anger, the police escorted Shamsuddin Chowdhury in entering the court building. He has been shown arrested in Section 54 of the Criminal Procedure Code, as per the section, the police officers can arrest anyone without order of the magistrate or arrest warrant.
Sylhet's Kanaighat police station officer-in-charge Md Jahangir Hossain, speaking to Prothom Alo, said retired justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury was taken to the court with tight security after showing him arrest in Section 54. The court ordered to send him to jail. Border Guard Bangladesh detained him from the border in Sylhet. However, it didn't file any case till 7:00pm.
Meanwhile, the situation was more or less peaceful while returning with Shamsuddin Chowdhury after the court procedure as the army was deployed. Later, he was sent to the jail with the assistance of army members.
BGB detained Shamsuddin Chowdhury from the Dana border area in Kanaighat upazila of Sylhet. BGB sources said he was attempting to illegally enter India with the help of middlemen. At the time, a patrol team of BGB with the help of locals detained him. Later, BGB handed him over to Kanaighat police station in the morning.
Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik served in the Supreme Court's Appellate Division and retired on 1 October 2015. His post-retirement activities, including delivering verdicts after his retirement, making controversial remarks on television, and engaging in alleged criminal misconduct, have drawn significant attention.