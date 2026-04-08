Human trafficking remains serious challenge, requires sustained efforts: KOICA

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Country Director Jihoon Kim on Wednesday said human trafficking remains a serious challenge that requires coordinated and sustained efforts.

He made the remarks while speaking at a programme marking the conclusion of a multi-year initiative to combat human trafficking and promote safe migration.

KOICA, in partnership with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), organised the final dissemination workshop of the “Comprehensive Counter Trafficking Programme to Address Human Trafficking in Bangladesh” at a city hotel.

Through this programme, Kim said, KOICA has supported a comprehensive and victim-centred approach in partnership with the government of Bangladesh and stakeholders. “We believe the achievements and lessons from this initiative will continue to contribute to national efforts in addressing human trafficking.”