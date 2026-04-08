Human trafficking remains serious challenge, requires sustained efforts: KOICA
Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Country Director Jihoon Kim on Wednesday said human trafficking remains a serious challenge that requires coordinated and sustained efforts.
He made the remarks while speaking at a programme marking the conclusion of a multi-year initiative to combat human trafficking and promote safe migration.
KOICA, in partnership with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), organised the final dissemination workshop of the “Comprehensive Counter Trafficking Programme to Address Human Trafficking in Bangladesh” at a city hotel.
Through this programme, Kim said, KOICA has supported a comprehensive and victim-centred approach in partnership with the government of Bangladesh and stakeholders. “We believe the achievements and lessons from this initiative will continue to contribute to national efforts in addressing human trafficking.”
While the programme concludes, stakeholders emphasised the importance of sustaining its achievements through continued national leadership, institutional strengthening, and collaboration.
Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs (Political Wing) Ziauddin Ahmed said the government of Bangladesh is firmly committed to combating human trafficking through strengthened systems, legal frameworks, and coordinated action. “This programme has made meaningful contributions to enhancing our national capacity.”
IOM Chief of Mission Giuseppe Loprete said this initiative highlights the importance of partnerships and a survivor-centred approach. “The progress achieved provides a strong foundation for continued efforts in Bangladesh.”
Shah Mohammad Naheeaan, Head of Office of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and Hasan Mahmudul Islam, Joint Secretary from the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs were also present.
The workshop brought together government officials, development partners, UN agencies, and civil society representatives.
Implemented from 2020 to 2025 with a total budget of approximately USD 5.8 million, the programme supported national efforts to strengthen prevention, protection, and prosecution systems in Bangladesh, according to KOICA.
Key achievements
A total of 1,073 government officials, including law enforcement, border security personnel, and justice sector actors, were trained to effectively identify, investigate, and prosecute human trafficking cases.
Some 2,683 stakeholders, including judges, public prosecutors, Counter-Trafficking Committee (CTC) members, and law students, enhanced their knowledge and skills to apply the PSHT Act (Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act) effectively while 100 per cent of identified victims in target districts received victim-centered prevention and protection services.
Meanwhile, a total of 1,000 victims of trafficking received improved protection services and a “Halfway Home” was established in Benapole for survivor support.