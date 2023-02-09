No renegotiation in power agreement with Bangladesh: Adani Group

Bangladesh had formally written to India’s Adani Power to renegotiate the power purchase agreement and consider a discount on the current electricity rate.

But Adani Power said in a regulatory filing that it is not renegotiating the agreement, reports US daily The Washington Post.

According to the report, Adani Power briefed the securities and exchange board of India on 3 February that Bangladeshi officials are seeking a discount on electricity purchased from the power company owned by Gautam Adani.