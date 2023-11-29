Sitting MPs don't need to resign to become independent candidate: EC

Current lawmakers do not need to resign from the parliament if they run for reelection in the upcoming national polls as independent candidates, says the election commission.
In a notification on Wednesday, the commission clarified that the independent candidates may contest in the election while maintaining their partisan, non-partisan, or reserved positions in the parliament.
On the previous day, election commissioner Rasheda Sultana told the media that it is mandatory for current lawmakers to step down from their positions in the parliament to run for reelection as independent candidates.
Asked about the commission’s stance regarding the partisan lawmakers intended to contest in the next polls as independent candidates, the election commissioner said, “You all know that the parliamentarians cannot join the election while maintaining their posts. They must step down from their positions if they intend to contest in the election as non-partisan or independent candidates. This is what laws say."
However, the latest notification is in stark contrast to the election commissioner’s statement.
Referring to the media reports, the notification said various media outlets reported that a partisan lawmaker requires resignation if he or she wants to contest in the next election as non-partisan or independent candidate. Later, it clarified the commission's decision over the issue.