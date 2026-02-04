Human rights situation was alarming during 17 months of interim govt

The human rights situation in the country during the 17 months of the interim government (from September 2024 to January 2026) was alarming, according to the Human Rights Support Society (HRSS).

The rights organisation said that during this period there were various human rights violations, including political violence, mob violence, attacks on journalists, interference with freedom of expression, border killings, and a deterioration of law and order.

HRSS Executive Director Ejazul Islam presented the information while unveiling a report titled “Post–July Uprising Human Rights Situation and Pre-Election Violence” at a press conference at the Abdus Salam Hall of the National Press Club in Dhaka today, Wednesday.

At the press conference, human rights activist Noor Khan Liton said, “Mob violence reached such a level that state forces failed to take adequate action. Various offices were attacked by mobs.”