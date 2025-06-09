Abdul Hamid's return
Action to be taken if found guilty in investigation: Home adviser
About the possibility of taking legal action against former President Md Abdul Hamid, home adviser Lieutenant General (Retd.) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said that action will be taken against whoever is found guilty in the investigation of the case.
He made this statement on Monday morning while responding to journalists’ questions during a visit to Jatrabari police station in Dhaka.
When a journalist asked that a former president went abroad and has returned to the country, but no action has been taken against him, the home adviser said, "Now listen, you yourselves are saying there are many cases. Some of those cases have not yet been investigated. After the investigation, whoever is found guilty will be brought under the law."
The home adviser further said, “...you always emphasise that innocent people must not be punished under any circumstances. So let us conduct the investigation properly. Whoever is found guilty—no matter who they are—will certainly be brought under the law.”
In response to journalists’ questions, Jahangir Alam added, “Why would I punish an innocent person without proper evidence? Whoever is guilty will be punished. Currently, a three-member advisory committee has been formed regarding the individuals from Kishoreganj. They will provide a recommendation. Once we receive that recommendation, if they are found guilty, action will be taken. If not, they will be returned to their respective positions.”
During his visit to Jatrabari police station, the home adviser inspected various areas including the duty officer’s desk, the women and children’s desk, and the detention cells. He inquired about the living conditions and food quality for the police force and exchanged Eid-ul-Azha greetings with the officers.
In response to another question from journalists, he stated that the law and order situation in the country during Eid-ul-Azha was satisfactory. Apart from a few isolated incidents, there were no major disturbances in the capital or elsewhere.
Former president Md Abdul Hamid returned to the country around 1:45am on Sunday night. He served two terms as President during the Awami League government. On the night of 7 May, he left the country on a Thai Airways flight. There are cases filed against him.
One of those cases was filed in Kishoreganj on 14 January, accusing former President Abdul Hamid, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, her daughter Saima Wazed Putul, and 124 others in connection with an attack and shooting incident during a student protest.
The government has formed a high-level committee comprising three advisers to investigate how former President Md Abdul Hamid was able to leave the country through the airport, and whether there was any negligence involved.