Action to be taken if found guilty in investigation: Home adviser

About the possibility of taking legal action against former President Md Abdul Hamid, home adviser Lieutenant General (Retd.) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said that action will be taken against whoever is found guilty in the investigation of the case.

He made this statement on Monday morning while responding to journalists’ questions during a visit to Jatrabari police station in Dhaka.

When a journalist asked that a former president went abroad and has returned to the country, but no action has been taken against him, the home adviser said, "Now listen, you yourselves are saying there are many cases. Some of those cases have not yet been investigated. After the investigation, whoever is found guilty will be brought under the law."

The home adviser further said, “...you always emphasise that innocent people must not be punished under any circumstances. So let us conduct the investigation properly. Whoever is found guilty—no matter who they are—will certainly be brought under the law.”