Info on managing committees of educational institutions not true: Ministry

The education ministry on Wednesday said the information on dropping the managing committees in operating educational institutions and giving the responsibilities to deputy commissioners (DCs) and upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs) was not true, BSS reports.

“The information being disseminated recently on social media that ‘the educational institutions will not have managing committee anymore and the DCs, and UNOs will operate the educational institutions’— is not correct,” said a release of the ministry.