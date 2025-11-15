Trip to conference abroad funded by software company

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has sought funding from a foreign software company to send officials abroad to an international conference. This company has ongoing transactions with the National Tuberculosis Control Programme.

Experts say this is a violation of public procurement laws. Four of those listed to travel abroad told Prothom Alo that they were going at their own expense.

The Union Conference, an international annual event on tuberculosis (TB) and lung diseases, will be held in Copenhagen, Denmark. The conference begins on 18 November and ends on 21 November. TB and lung disease specialists, scientists, and researchers from around the world will attend the conference.