Trip to conference abroad funded by software company
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has sought funding from a foreign software company to send officials abroad to an international conference. This company has ongoing transactions with the National Tuberculosis Control Programme.
Experts say this is a violation of public procurement laws. Four of those listed to travel abroad told Prothom Alo that they were going at their own expense.
The Union Conference, an international annual event on tuberculosis (TB) and lung diseases, will be held in Copenhagen, Denmark. The conference begins on 18 November and ends on 21 November. TB and lung disease specialists, scientists, and researchers from around the world will attend the conference.
On 5 October, Zubaida Nasreen, the recently former deputy director of the National AIDS/STD Control Programme, wrote to Cure AI, an Indian software company, requesting financial assistance. She is now deputy director of the TB and Leprosy Control Branch.
When asked why she sought financial assistance from Cure AI, Zubaida Nasreen said that several months ago, representatives of the company visited Dhaka. At the time, they said in the presence of other officials that Cure AI could provide financial support if anyone from the National TB Control Programme wished to attend the Union Conference.
The letter requested that the company provide financial assistance so that those five officials from the TB Control Programme could attend the conference. A budget of USD 22,270 (around Tk 27 lakh) was also sent to the company for the financial assistance.
A list of five names was forwarded to the software company. The five people are- deputy director of the TB Control Programme Md Shafin Jabbar, national programme coordinator Rupali Sisir Banu, TB laboratory specialist Umme Tasnim Maliha, divisional TB specialist (Dhaka North) Farzana Zaman, and assistant monitoring and evaluation specialist FM Monirul Haque.
The first person on this list is a government official while the other four are employees of the donor agency Global Fund. Although these four sit and work at the National TB Control Programme office, their salaries and benefits are paid by the Global Fund.
According to relevant sources, the National TB Control Programme previously purchased software from Cure AI during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 fiscal years, using Global Fund’s donation. The artificial intelligence-based software is used for TB detection.
A government official, three non-government officials, and a representative of a donor organisation told Prothom Alo that the process of purchasing more software is ongoing. The company from which it will be purchased has not yet been finalised. Under such circumstances, Zubaida Nasreen’s letter requesting funding from one of the companies has caused various doubts.
I have no intention of going on a foreign tour. This is the first I’m hearing from you that my name is on the list. Including my name without informing me or taking my consent was a very wrongful act.Md Shafin Jabbar, deputy director, TB Control Programme
They knew nothing about it
On 13 November, this reporter spoke over the phone with the five individuals named in the letter. They said that Zubaida Nasreen placed their names on the list without informing them or obtaining their consent.
Md Shafin Jabbar told Prothom Alo, “I have no intention of going on a foreign tour. This is the first I’m hearing from you that my name is on the list. Including my name without informing me or taking my consent was a very wrongful act.” Zubaida Nasreen sent the letter on 5 October, while Md Shafin Jabbar joined as deputy director on 9 October.
On 13 November, this reporter called Zubaida Nasreen on her phone. She refused to speak over the phone and asked the reporter to come to her office. Before the reporter arrived, she summoned Farzana Zaman and FM Monirul Haque from the TB Control Programme office to her room at the DGHS.
Zubaida Nasreen told Prothom Alo that only Md Shafin Jabbar had not been informed before including his name, and that this was a mistake. She said the others were aware of everything in advance and that the list was prepared based on their suggestions. She also said that the draft of the letter sent to Cure AI had been prepared by assistant monitoring and evaluation specialist FM Monirul Haque. According to her, all those who were due to go knew about the letter.
This is a matter of conflict of interest. It is unethical to seek financial support from a company that has business dealings with the TB Control Programme. It violates public procurement rules and is against the law. It will influence future procurement processes. It is unacceptable and a punishable offence.Iftekharuzzaman, executive director Transparency International Bangladesh
FM Monirul Haque and Farzana Zaman, sitting on two chairs beside her, did not object to her statement.
When asked why she sought financial assistance from Cure AI, Zubaida Nasreen said that several months ago, representatives of the company visited Dhaka. At the time, they said in the presence of other officials that Cure AI could provide financial support if anyone from the National TB Control Programme wished to attend the Union Conference. She sent the letter based on that offer.
In her letter, Zubaida Nasreen wrote that if the TB Control Programme officials could attend the conference with Cure AI’s financial support, Bangladesh would benefit. She said the delegates would be able to present Bangladesh’s achievements in TB control at the conference, exchange experiences with global experts, and strengthen international cooperation in TB eradication.
Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman told Prothom Alo, “This is a matter of conflict of interest. It is unethical to seek financial support from a company that has business dealings with the TB Control Programme. It violates public procurement rules and is against the law. It will influence future procurement processes. It is unacceptable and a punishable offence.”