123 officials under ACC scrutiny for 'receiving money, flats' in exchange for ‘Unfinished Memoirs’
Amid renewed controversy surrounding the book "The Unfinished Memoirs", published as the writings of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has placed 123 individuals under surveillance—including former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Javed Patwary.
They have been accused of authoring and editing the book in exchange for government positions, money, and flats.
ACC director general Md Akter Hossain disclosed this in a press conference held at the media centre of ACC headquarters.
The ACC has taken some recent media reports in cognisance and launched an investigation over the allegations.
The ACC will verify the authenticity of these allegations and take legal steps afterwards.
‘The Unfinished Memoirs’ was published in 2012. The then prime minister Sheikh Hasina claimed the book was published through editing and correcting four personal diaries of Bangabandhu.
However, a recent investigative report has claimed that the book was originally authored by former IGP Mohammad Javed Patwary and 123 more officials under him.
The report claimed they received cash, flats, and various government benefits in return.
The ACC said it was collecting detailed information regarding the allegations.