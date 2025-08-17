123 officials under ACC scrutiny for 'receiving money, flats' in exchange for ‘Unfinished Memoirs’

Amid renewed controversy surrounding the book "The Unfinished Memoirs", published as the writings of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has placed 123 individuals under surveillance—including former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Javed Patwary.

They have been accused of authoring and editing the book in exchange for government positions, money, and flats.

ACC director general Md Akter Hossain disclosed this in a press conference held at the media centre of ACC headquarters.

The ACC has taken some recent media reports in cognisance and launched an investigation over the allegations.

The ACC will verify the authenticity of these allegations and take legal steps afterwards.