Bangladesh will write to UN about Myanmar concerns: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said Bangladesh, through the foreign ministry, will write to the United Nations (UN) about its concerns caused by the Myanmar conflicts.

Speaking at a press briefing at the party office in Bangabandhu Avenue on Thursday afternoon, Quader also said that the country's stance on the border has been strengthened due to the ongoing conflicts in Myanmar.

"We are not liberally opening our border and we will not give this scope to anyone," he told the media.