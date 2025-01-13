Construction of 190 bridges taken up under political consideration cancelled

The interim government has cancelled a proposal to construct 190 bailey bridges in six districts of Barishal division on the ground that those projects were unnecessarily taken up during Awami League government on political considerations.

The list of the bridges were drawn based on lobbying from local influential persons. This was done when many important bailey bridges’ renovation were left out of the plate.

The proposal of construction of 190 bailey bridges was annulled in the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting on Wednesday, saving Tk 6.39 billion of public money.

Planning Commission sources said many bailey bridges were constructed in six districts of Barishal division (Barishal, Patuakhali, Pirojpur, Bhola, Jhalakathi and Borguna) in the 1990s over rivers and canals.

In 2018, the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) took the initiative to reconstruct 2,049 bailey bridges. The cost of the project, titled “Reconstruction/Rehabilitation of Iron Bridges in the Southern Region of the Country”, was estimated at Tk 18.35 billion.