49 arrested for vandalism, looting during protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza
The police have arrested 49 individuals in connection with the vandalism and looting of shops and businesses in various parts of the country, including Sylhet. This information was provided in a statement issued by the police headquarters.
Yesterday, processions and rallies were held across several districts to protest the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza and express solidarity with the Palestinian people. However, in some areas, more than a dozen businesses—including KFC, Pizza Hut, and Bata—were attacked, vandalised, and looted during these programmes.
The press wing of the Chief Adviser said that the police acted promptly in response to the violence and unlawful activities during the protest programmes held in different cities. A total of 49 people have been arrested so far. Two cases have already been filed, and investigations are underway. Legal action is being taken against those involved.
Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Media Wing ADC Ahsan Habib stated that 31 people have been arrested in connection with the looting of a Bata showroom and a KFC outlet in Khulna city. The process of identifying other individuals involved is ongoing, with police analysing video and CCTV footage.
On Thursday evening, KFC and Domino’s Pizza in the Moylapota area of Khulna city and a Bata showroom in the Shibbari area were vandalised and looted. KFC and Domino’s are housed in the same building, while the Bata showroom is located beneath the Tiger Garden Hotel at the Shibbari intersection.
Both incidents occurred within the jurisdiction of the Sonadanga Police Station. The station’s officer-in-charge (OC), Shafiqul Islam, told Prothom Alo that the attacks appeared to be sudden. “The protest procession was taking place elsewhere, so it is difficult to say who exactly carried out the attacks. The attackers left after the vandalism,” he said.
In Sylhet, 14 people have been arrested in connection with attacks on various businesses. Sylhet Kotwali Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Shamsul Habib said that several more individuals are currently in custody, and their identities are being verified.
Police reported that operations were launched to identify suspects based on photos and videos of Thursday’s incidents. Several arrests have been made, some of whom are already accused in other cases.
Sylhet city remained tense throughout Thursday, with various protest events taking place in opposition to the Israeli offensive in Gaza. In the afternoon, demonstrators vandalised a KFC outlet in the city’s Mirboxtula area. Subsequently, nearly ten businesses, including Bata, Unimart, and Alpine Restaurant, were attacked. Law enforcement later intervened to bring the situation under control.
In Gazipur, four individuals were arrested Thursday night in connection with the looting of three restaurants and a Bata showroom. Gachha Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Mehedi confirmed the arrests. A case has been filed under the Special Powers Act.
The arrested individuals are Siam Khan (18), son of Sabuj Mia, from Moshapur village in Companiganj upazila, Noakhali, Md. Shimul Ahmed (20), son of Kamal, from Notun Bazar Balipara village in Trishal upazila, Mymensingh, Md. Shahin (19), son of Jahangir Alam, from Baharpur area, Shariatpur, Joynal Abedin (21), son of Amir Hossain, from Purba Kalmeshwar village, Gazipur city.
According to police, a protest march was held Thursday afternoon in the Board Bazar area of Gazipur to demonstrate solidarity with Palestine and condemn Israeli attacks. The procession began in front of the Central Jame Masjid in Board Bazar, proceeded along the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway to the Islamic University of Technology (IUT) gate, and returned to its starting point.
Over 500 people reportedly took part in the procession. At one stage, an agitated crowd attacked, looted, and vandalised a Bata showroom and several restaurants.