49 arrested for vandalism, looting during protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza

The police have arrested 49 individuals in connection with the vandalism and looting of shops and businesses in various parts of the country, including Sylhet. This information was provided in a statement issued by the police headquarters.

Yesterday, processions and rallies were held across several districts to protest the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza and express solidarity with the Palestinian people. However, in some areas, more than a dozen businesses—including KFC, Pizza Hut, and Bata—were attacked, vandalised, and looted during these programmes.

The press wing of the Chief Adviser said that the police acted promptly in response to the violence and unlawful activities during the protest programmes held in different cities. A total of 49 people have been arrested so far. Two cases have already been filed, and investigations are underway. Legal action is being taken against those involved.

Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Media Wing ADC Ahsan Habib stated that 31 people have been arrested in connection with the looting of a Bata showroom and a KFC outlet in Khulna city. The process of identifying other individuals involved is ongoing, with police analysing video and CCTV footage.