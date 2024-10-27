Over 600,000 driving licences held up

Senior secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Department, Ehsanul Haque, told Prothom Alo that the old contractor already brought the cards, and he believes that the complications will gradually ease. He stated that the main goal of returning to PVC cards is to enable quicker printing, which will reduce public suffering. Notably, these cards will also feature a QR code that can be used to verify the validity of the licence.

BRTA issues a paper licence to customers whose smart cards are not issued on time. This allows the traffic police to refrain from taking legal action. However, those who need a licence to work abroad are the ones who suffer the most, as they cannot go overseas without a smart card.

Abdul Matin from Cumilla is waiting for his visa to Saudi Arabia. He told Prothom Alo that he needs to correct his licence and applied for this through a broker at a cost of Tk 13,000.

He mentioned that his card is pending printing, and two months have already passed. Once he receives his licence, he plans to submit his passport to the embassy.

Sources indicate that only a few cards are currently being issued, primarily to influential bureaucrats and foreign travellers. Those traveling abroad must show their visas and register at the BRTA chairman's office to receive their cards.

However, many people are unaware of this process. Allegations have emerged that those who do know must pay significant sums of money. Additionally, it is reported that a 'syndicate' has formed, comprising workers from Madras Printers and some BRTA officials, who are exploiting the situation by printing a limited number of licences for an extra fee.

Fujayel Ahmed, the owner of a visa processing service in Dhaka's Paltan area, told Prothom Alo that many of his clients are still waiting for their licences. Some have resorted to obtaining licences through brokers, spending as much as Tk 50,000.