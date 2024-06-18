Ex-DMP commissioner Asaduzzam’s wife owns flats and land in Dhaka

The former commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Asaduzzaman Mia and his family reportedly own several plots, apartments and lands in Dhaka.

According to media reports, his wife owns a plot and two apartments and his daughter owns a flat in Dhaka. His wife and children own 67 decimals of land in Dhaka, Gazipur and Narayanganj while his family and kin own 166 decimals of land in these three districts.

Bengali Daily Manabzamin ran a report on Sunday on the immovable assets of Asaduzzaman Mia and his family. Prothom Alo reached the former police official over mobile phone on Monday. He said he is now abroad and had a nearly hour-long conversation with this correspondent.