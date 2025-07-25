Bangladeshi youth shot dead, another injured by BSF firing
A Bangladeshi youth was shot dead and another injured by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) at the Feni border in Parshuram upazila. The incident occurred around midnight on Thursday in the Bashpaduya border area of the upazila.
The deceased has been identified as Millat Hossain, 21, son of Yusuf Mia of Bashpaduya village in Parshuram upazila. The injured, Md Afzar, 31, is the son of Eyar Ahmed from the same area.
According to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and local sources, around 1:00 am on Friday, Millat Hossain and Md Afzar crossed the border pillar 2164/3-S under the jurisdiction of Guthuma BOP (Border Outpost) in Parshuram and approached the barbed-wire fence. At that time, BSF personnel opened fire at them, leaving both Millat and Afzar wounded.
Locals rescued the two and took them to the Parshuram Upazila Health Complex. They were later transferred to Feni 250-bed General Hospital for better treatment. Millat Hossain died on the way to the hospital. Afzar is currently undergoing treatment there.
Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain, commanding officer of BGB Battalion-4 in Feni, said BGB personnel immediately visited the site upon receiving information about the shooting of Bangladeshi nationals by the BSF.
The body of the deceased has been kept in the morgue of Feni General Hospital for autopsy.
Lt Col Mosharraf Hossain further said, “We are collecting detailed information to determine why and under what circumstances they crossed the zero line of the border so late at night. A protest note will be sent to the BSF from the BGB. Under no circumstances is such firing on the border acceptable.”