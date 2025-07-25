Bangladeshi youth shot dead, another injured by BSF firing

A Bangladeshi youth was shot dead and another injured by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) at the Feni border in Parshuram upazila. The incident occurred around midnight on Thursday in the Bashpaduya border area of the upazila.

The deceased has been identified as Millat Hossain, 21, son of Yusuf Mia of Bashpaduya village in Parshuram upazila. The injured, Md Afzar, 31, is the son of Eyar Ahmed from the same area.

According to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and local sources, around 1:00 am on Friday, Millat Hossain and Md Afzar crossed the border pillar 2164/3-S under the jurisdiction of Guthuma BOP (Border Outpost) in Parshuram and approached the barbed-wire fence. At that time, BSF personnel opened fire at them, leaving both Millat and Afzar wounded.