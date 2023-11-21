System Loss: Petrobangla divides losses among distribution companies 

Gas is supplied from the gas field to the distribution company through the transmission line, and subsequently reaches the consumers via the distribution lines of six distribution companies.

Allegations of stealing gas through illegal connections have been levied against these companies, with the gases often being recorded as wasted under the guise of system loss. The amount of such loss is on the rise, and now some of it is being attributed to issues with the transmission lines.

Energy experts assert that there is no room for gas leakage from the pipeline. However, holes can emerge in the pipeline due to various reasons. According to international standards, the maximum acceptable gas loss in distribution lines is 0.20 to 0.30 per cent. Moreover, there is no possibility of gas wastage from high-pressure transmission lines.

Gas Transmission Company Limited (GTCL) stands as the sole state-owned gas transmission company. The reported system loss for the company, since January of the preceding year, accounts for 3 per cent of their total gas supply. Bangladesh oil, gas, mineral resources corporation, Petrobangla, has been consistently sending letters to GTCL, urging them to settle their gas bills. Despite GTCL's applications for bill withdrawal citing financial constraints, Petrobangla has not acceded to their request.