Hasina, Rehana, relatives own 4 bungalows in Gazipur
There is a rural environment and roads through lines of trees. Inside there is a huge two-storied bungalow and a pond with concrete stairs.
The establishment is named “Tulip’s Territory”. The bungalow is in the Kanaiya area, 10 kilometres off Gazipur town. It was named after Tulip Siddiq, who resigned as the UK treasury minister recently.
According to the documents, the house is owned by Shafique Ahmed Siddique, who is the husband of Sheikh Rehana, younger sister of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and the father of Tulip Siddiq.
At least four bungalows have been found in Gazipur that are owned by the family members and relatives of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana.
Local people also said family members and relatives of Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, as well as influential people often visited those bungalows, especially during winter.
They had sometimes seen cars with national flags come to these houses and law enforcement agencies beefed up surveillance in the surrounding area at that time. Sometimes these cars left the houses at dawn. Sometimes they had been seen for a day or two.
Sheikh Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and daughter Saima Wazed alias Putul and Sheikh Rehana, her son Radwan Mujib Siddiq alias Bobby and daughter Azmina Siddique Ruponti are owners of one of four bungalows; Shafique Ahmed Siddique, husband of Sheikh Rehana, owns one; Major General (retd) Tariq Ahmed Siddique, defense adviser to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and brother-in-law of Sheikh Rehana, is the owner of remaining two bungalows.
Locals know family members of Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana are the owners of these houses. Prothom Alo conducted an investigation and obtained the documents related to the properties.
We saw law enforcement agencies providing huge security to these houses during winter every year. We had seen vehicles with a national flag entering the areaLocal person Rafiqul Islam
According to documents obtained from the local land office, these four bungalows are located in a total land of 816 decimals or 25 bighas. But the local people claimed the amount of land will be four times more than the amount the documents show.
Considering the average mouza land prices, the 25-bigha land is worth about Tk 490 million but locals said the current market prices will be close to 1 billion.
Madhab Chandra Mandal is a school teacher from the Kanaiya area. He told Prothom Alo that the market price of the land is about two times more than mouza prices.
A student-people uprising ousted the autocrat Awami League government on 5 August 2024. Then prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana fled to India. Their family members are currently living aboard.
The Anti-Corruption Commission is coming after the assets owned by the family members of both sisters. The watchdog also sent letters to the Gazipur district administration seeking information on this.
When asked, Gazipur additional deputy commissioner (revenue and local admiration) Mohammad Kaysar Khasru told Prothom Alo on Sunday afternoon, “ACC sought information on the lands owned by Sheikh Hasina and his family. We have already sought information from the officers of all land offices in the district. It will be certain how much land they own, once we receive their reports.”
Bungalow 1: Tulip’s Territory in Kanaiya
With a rural environment, Kanaiya falls within the Gazipur City Corporation. There are brick-built or semi-pucca houses but many locals still live in mud houses. Kanaiya is one of several places in Gazilpur where most resorts are located.
This correspondent visited Tulip’s Territory on 2 February afternoon. There is a duplex house and several tin-shed houses there. There are vandalism marks everywhere while parts of the duplex house are burnt. No one guards the house. There are two boats in a large pond.
A certain Rafiqul Islam was standing near the bungalow. He told Prothom Alo a group of people vandalised the house just after the fall of the government on 5 August. None of the owners’ people or security guards has been seen since then. There was an elaborate security measure before that. Asked whose house it is, he said, “Everyone knows it is the house of Sheikh Rehana.”
“We saw law enforcement agencies providing huge security to these houses during winter every year. We had seen vehicles with a national flag entering the area,” he added.
Documents from the Gazipur municipality land office show land mutation documents were issued for 263 decimals (about eight bighas) of land of Tulip’s Territory. It shows the land is registered under the name of Shafique Ahmed Siddique but mutation has not been issued for the inside area of Tulip’s Territory. So, it could not be learned whether Shafique Ahmed Siddique owns the land.
* More to follow …