Hasina, Rehana, relatives own 4 bungalows in Gazipur

There is a rural environment and roads through lines of trees. Inside there is a huge two-storied bungalow and a pond with concrete stairs.

The establishment is named “Tulip’s Territory”. The bungalow is in the Kanaiya area, 10 kilometres off Gazipur town. It was named after Tulip Siddiq, who resigned as the UK treasury minister recently.

According to the documents, the house is owned by Shafique Ahmed Siddique, who is the husband of Sheikh Rehana, younger sister of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and the father of Tulip Siddiq.

At least four bungalows have been found in Gazipur that are owned by the family members and relatives of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana.

Local people also said family members and relatives of Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, as well as influential people often visited those bungalows, especially during winter.

They had sometimes seen cars with national flags come to these houses and law enforcement agencies beefed up surveillance in the surrounding area at that time. Sometimes these cars left the houses at dawn. Sometimes they had been seen for a day or two.