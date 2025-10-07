Crimes against humanity
Persons facing formal charges to be disqualified from elections: ICT chief prosecutor
Any person formally charged with crimes against humanity at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) will be ineligible to contest elections or hold government jobs, chief prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam said on Tuesday.
Speaking to the media at the tribunal premises, Tajul Islam further said that these provisions have been included in the new amendment to the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, 1973.
“Under the latest amendment, if a formal charge is submitted against an individual at the tribunal, that person will no longer be qualified to participate in any election in Bangladesh,” he stated.
“This means they cannot run for national parliamentary polls or even local government elections. Likewise, such an individual will not be eligible for any government service.”
The Chief Prosecutor added that the amendment aims to strengthen the legal framework surrounding the prosecution of crimes against humanity and ensure accountability at every level of public office.