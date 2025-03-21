People will not accept Awami League’s return: Jamaat amir
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Shafiqur Rahman has stated that the people will not accept any efforts to rehabilitate Awami League.
He made this remark in a post on his verified Facebook page on Friday morning.
At the same time, Shafiqur Rahman urged people from all walks of life—regardless of political affiliation—to remain calm, vigilant, and united in the current situation and to act responsibly in the greater interest of the country.
In his Facebook post, the Jamaat chief addressed the nation, claiming that Bangladesh is at a crucial turning point in history. He described the post-uprising period as a “new Bangladesh” gifted by the mercy of Allah Almighty on 36 July, 2024 [5 August].” He expressed “countless thanks” to Allah for this.
He further alleged that those who lost power are now conspiring both domestically and internationally to destabilise the country.
Outlining his party’s demands, Shafiqur Rahman wrote: “The demand of 180 million oppressed people in Bangladesh is the trial of genocide perpetrators, rehabilitation for the families of the martyrs of the 2024, and proper medical treatment for injured and disabled students, youth, and freedom fighters.”
He also called for fundamental reforms to rectify the “chaos” created over the past 15 years and ensure a free and fair election.
The Jamaat Amir concluded his statement with a strong demand for justice, asserting: “At this moment, the people want to see the perpetrators of genocide brought to trial as the highest priority. There is no room for considering anything else.”