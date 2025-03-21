People will not accept Awami League’s return: Jamaat amir

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Shafiqur Rahman has stated that the people will not accept any efforts to rehabilitate Awami League.

He made this remark in a post on his verified Facebook page on Friday morning.

At the same time, Shafiqur Rahman urged people from all walks of life—regardless of political affiliation—to remain calm, vigilant, and united in the current situation and to act responsibly in the greater interest of the country.