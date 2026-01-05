Enforced disappearances under Awami League rule: At least 251 still missing

The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances has confirmed 1,569 cases of enforced disappearances during the over 15 years' rule of the Bangladesh Awami League (AL) before they were ousted in a mass uprising in 2024.

At least 251 of these individuals still remain missing and they are being presumed dead. In addition, the bodies of 36 people were recovered after a certain period following their disappearance. Many of these individuals were reportedly victims of so-called ‘crossfire’ or were found shot in rivers.

According to the commission, the ongoing cases of missing persons and recovered bodies indicate that at least 287 deaths are directly linked to incidents of enforced disappearance, based on the limited number of complaints formally submitted to the commission.

These findings appear in the commission’s final report, which was submitted yesterday (Sunday) to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the state guesthouse, Jamuna.

Commission chair Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury, along with members Justice Md Farid Ahmed Shibly, Nur Khan Liton, Nabila Idris, and Sazzad Hossain, was present there at the time.