6 more die with measles symptoms, death toll rises to 816

Six more people died with measles symptoms across the country in the 24 hours until 8:00 am today, Saturday, all of them residents of Dhaka district.

According to official figures, a total of 721 people have died with measles symptoms since 15 March. In addition, 95 deaths have been confirmed as measles through laboratory testing. Altogether, the number of deaths linked to confirmed measles and measles symptoms has risen to 816.