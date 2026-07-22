Bangladesh emerges as world’s worst-hit by measles over past 6 months

The forgotten disease measles has created concern in the country this year as the number of patients is increasing every day.

According to the data from the World Health Organization (WHO), from December last year to May this year, 42,174 patients with measles or measles symptoms were found in Bangladesh over six months. No other country reported so many patients during this period.

This data is compiled from the regular preliminary data collected by WHO's headquarters in Geneva regarding the global measles and rubella infection situation.

On 14 July, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also used WHO's surveillance report prepared for July to present the global measles infection situation.

According to the report, Bangladesh ranks top in terms of measles infection over six months. India, a neighbouring country, is in second place with 26,607 patients with measles symptoms found during this period.

War-torn Yemen is in third place with 14,521 patients. Mexico (12, 495), Pakistan (11, 037), Cameroon (9, 653), Kazakhstan (7, 730), Guatemala (6, 832), Angola (6, 815), and Sudan (5, 766) are among the top ten countries.