18pc of children with measles are under six months old

A growing number of infants younger than six months are contracting measles. At the Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute in the capital, 18 per cent of children admitted with measles are under six months of age.

The unusually high number of infections among such young infants has alarmed epidemiologists and paediatricians.

It has long been generally believed that infants receive protection against diseases such as measles through antibodies passed from their mothers. Breastfeeding is also thought to help build an infant’s immune system.

Based on this understanding, Bangladesh’s routine immunisation programme has traditionally administered the first dose of the measles vaccine at nine months of age. In recent years, however, epidemiologists have observed that children younger than nine months are also becoming infected.