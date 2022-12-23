Police at Zillur Rahman's home to ‘collect information’

Zillur Rahman thought this was done to scare his family, neighbours and himself. The police has done this to hinder his activities as an anchor and the activities of Centre for Governance Studies (CGS).
Zillur Rahman is the executive director of Centre for Governance Studies, a think tank.
This is not only condemnable, it is extremely irritating to see that the police is being used to gag my voice
“This is not only condemnable, it is extremely irritating to see that the police is being used to gag my voice,” he added in the post.
He also called upon the government to investigate the incident and take step to avoid the repetition of any such incident in the future.
Zillur Rahman is from Jusirgaon village in Gosairhat upazila in Shariatpur. Gosairhat police station officer-in-charge Aslam Sikder said he does not have any information about the matter.
He further said he would investigate whether any police officer went to Zillur's house.