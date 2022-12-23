Police at Zillur Rahman's home to ‘collect information’

Policemen went to the Shariatpur village home of Zillur Rahman, anchor and director of popular talk-show Tritiya Matra, said the media personality in a Facebook post on Thursday night.

He also said in the post that he lives in Dhaka and has an office in the capital city as well. Police could have gone to his office or could phone him for any information they need. Despite this, the law enforcement went to his village home and that surprised him.