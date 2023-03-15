Myanmar delegation arrives in Teknaf to verify information

Mohammad Shamsud Douza, additional refugee relief and repatriation commissioner of Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission (RRRC), welcomed the Myanmar delagates in Teknaf.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, refugee relief and repatriation commissioner Mizanur Rahman said, “The Myanmar delegation will verify information of 429 Rohingyas enlisted for repatriation. At the same time they will work on gathering information and documentation of children recently born in the camps.”

Sources from the RRRC office said Bangladesh has sent a list of over 800,000 Rohingyas for repatriation. Information of 1,140 Rohingya from the list were primarily verified. Myanmar agreed to repatriate 711 Rohingya but objected to another 429. The new delegation has arrived in Bangladesh to verify the information of those 429 Rohingya people.