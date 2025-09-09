DUCSU: Visually impaired Faruk wants Braille vote in national polls too

Faruk Hawlader, a visually impaired residential student of Surja Sen Hall, expressed joy after casting his vote using the Braille system in Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) polls.

Around 10:30am today, Tuesday, Faruk voted at the Udayan School centre through Braille.

Speaking to journalists afterward, he said it was a wonderful experience. He expressed hope that the Braille system would also be introduced in the national elections.