DUCSU: Visually impaired Faruk wants Braille vote in national polls too
Faruk Hawlader, a visually impaired residential student of Surja Sen Hall, expressed joy after casting his vote using the Braille system in Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) polls.
Around 10:30am today, Tuesday, Faruk voted at the Udayan School centre through Braille.
Speaking to journalists afterward, he said it was a wonderful experience. He expressed hope that the Braille system would also be introduced in the national elections.
Faruk Howlader, who is completely blind in both eyes, said he was very happy today because he was able to vote for his preferred candidate using the same Braille method he has relied on for his studies since first grade.
He thanked the DUCSU authorities and everyone who worked to make this possible.
Voting in the DUCSU and hall union elections began at 8:00am today across eight polling centers and will continue until 4:00pm.