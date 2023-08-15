Fertilizer factories not paying additional price for gas 

The state-run fertilizer factories have been unable to pay the increased price of gas for over a year due to financial constraints.

If they pay the additional price, they will incur a loss of Tk 10,000 per tonne.

However, a loss of Tk 35,000 is being incurred per tonne for importing fertilizer.

This is costing the government of valuable hard currency US dollars. Although the government is providing subsidies for import to meet the deficit, it is not providing subsidies for the production.

Energy and mineral Resources Division sources indicate that as of last April, there is an outstanding gas bill of Tk 12.11 billion in fertilizer factories.

Another three months have elapsed since that time. The matter has been sent to the Prime Minister's Office to address the complexities of bill collection. The prime minister has issued directives to collect gas bills at the increased prices. Subsequently, in June, the energy division communicated this matter to the industries ministry through a letter.

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) raised the gas price for all consumer categories in June of the previous year following a public hearing.

Notably, the gas used in fertilizer factories saw the significant increase—approximately 260 per cent. The price was set at Tk 16 from the previous rate Tk 4.45 per unit. However, even after more than a year, the government-owned fertilizer factories have not settled the additional price.