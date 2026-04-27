Threat of militant attack: Security tightened at 8 airports, including Dhaka
Security measures have been strengthened in all eight airports across the country, including Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, following alerts over possible militant attacks on key installations.
Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Air vice marshal Md Mostafa Mahmud Siddiq said this at a media briefing at the CAAB headquarters in Dhaka on Monday.
Regarding alerts issued in the airports, he said CAAB had received instructions from Police Headquarters to enhance security.
“We received a letter from Police Headquarters asking us to strengthen security. Accordingly, we have issued a security alert,” he said adding that security measures were taken in line with the directives.
Sources concerned said surveillance were intensified at airports in view of recent security risks. They said additional security personnel were deployed at key entry points, terminal areas and sensitive installations, particularly at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
Sources said CAAB issued a high alert immediately after receiving the letter from Police Headquarters. All units of law enforcement agencies working at airports were instructed to take special measures.
Security was also reinforced around important airport facilities while intelligence surveillance was increased, the sources added.
Additional uniformed and plainclothes members were deployed while security screening was intensified at both arrival and departure areas.