Threat of attack on key national installations, order to tighten security
A warning has been issued by Police Headquarters over fears of attacks on key point installations (KPI) across the country, along with instructions to strengthen security.
The order was issued after information was received about contact between a member of a banned extremist organisation and two dismissed members of a security force.
On 23 April, a letter regarding this was sent from the Police Headquarters to various units across the country.
The letter states that information has recently been received about regular contact between arrested member of a banned extremist organisation, Ishtiaq Ahmed (also known as Sami, Abu Bakkar and Abu Mohammad), and two dismissed members of a security force. Police consider their activities to be a risk to national security.
The letter from Police Headquarters also states that the individuals concerned may be planning attacks using explosives, sharp weapons, or firearms on various important installations, including the National Parliament Complex, members and installations of the Bangladesh Police and Army, religious places of worship, entertainment venues, and Shahbagh intersection.
It is also believed that they may plan attacks on armouries of different forces. Instructions have been issued to the relevant units to strengthen security at Key point installations across the country. The letter also mentions increasing surveillance and taking necessary legal action against the individuals concerned.
When contacted, no police official agreed to make an official statement. However, multiple sources at the Police Headquarters, as well as several field-level officers, have confirmed the issuance of the letter.
Officials of the law enforcement agencies said that, based on recently received intelligence information, precautionary measures are being taken in advance to address potential risks.