World Bank, IMF, ADB, and JICA dictating country’s policies: Anu Muhammad

Professor Anu Muhammad has said that the same people who made decisions during Sheikh Hasina regime are now making decisions under Mohammad Yunus as well.

“All policies of our country are being dictated by World Bank, ADB, JICA and IMF. Our bureaucracy and businessmen have joined them,” Anu Muhammad added.

He made these remarks on Wednesday morning at a seminar on LDC graduation, organised by Nagorik Uddyog (The Citizen's Initiative) at the Press Institute of Bangladesh in the capital.

Fisheries and livestock adviser Farida Akhter attended the event as the chief guest.