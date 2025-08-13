World Bank, IMF, ADB, and JICA dictating country’s policies: Anu Muhammad
Professor Anu Muhammad has said that the same people who made decisions during Sheikh Hasina regime are now making decisions under Mohammad Yunus as well.
“All policies of our country are being dictated by World Bank, ADB, JICA and IMF. Our bureaucracy and businessmen have joined them,” Anu Muhammad added.
He made these remarks on Wednesday morning at a seminar on LDC graduation, organised by Nagorik Uddyog (The Citizen's Initiative) at the Press Institute of Bangladesh in the capital.
Fisheries and livestock adviser Farida Akhter attended the event as the chief guest.
Anu Muhammad said that development partners once described Sheikh Hasina’s development model as a miracle. They had established a separate development path. Now, they are once again setting policies.
Advisers are more enthusiastic about making policies for foreigners, he added.
On the issue of secret agreements, Anu Muhammad said that when entering long-term agreements, the public must be informed—this is a principle of a free-market economy.
Instead of making secret deals, there was an opportunity to set a new direction by this government, he said adding the government could have disclosed previous secret agreements so that future governments would be discouraged from making such deals.
Anu Muhammad lamented that none of these issues have changed, which is a disappointment.
In her speech as chief guest, fisheries and livestock adviser Farida Akhter said, “The government has not yet decided whether to proceed with or delay LDC graduation. In reality, Bangladesh is still not ready for this, even though we are carrying old statistical records. The new government might proceed with graduation. We are only making some preparations within the rules.”
Speaking on free trade agreements, the chief guest said that FTA means forced trade agreement, or a coerced trade deal—it has no other meaning.
The seminar discussed various aspects of LDC graduation.