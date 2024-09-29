Russia trip of 17 govt officials raises questions

The government order (GO) on the trips stated the objectives of the trips were to attend the food security seminar and workshop while the Russian firm bore the expenses.

National Electric Group, owned by Mia Sattar and Amiruzzaman Sohel who are known as close to former food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, is the local agent of Prodingtourg in Bangladesh. National Electric Group works for various Russian companies in power and energy sector, according to their website.

Mia Sattar told Prothom Alo, “Government officials visited Russia at the invitation of the Russian government under the agreement; so, I have nothing to say about it.”

The government procured 500,000 tonnes of wheat from Prodintorg in 2022, but the price was allegedly about USD 50 higher than the regular price per tonne. At that time, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) criticised the procurement of wheat at such a higher price. Under the government-to-government (G2G) agreement, the food directorate bought wheat at a price of USD 430 per tonne while the market price was about USD 380 per tonne. Officials started travelling to Russia next year.